Jakub Vrana News: Scores again in Sunday's win

Vrana scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Vrana's tally was the game-winner, his first such goal this season. It came at 2:49 of the second period, and it was his second goal in as many games. The 28-year-old winger is up to four tallies, three assists, 18 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 14 contests. He may not be in the lineup every game and is often limited to bottom-six minutes when he plays, so he doesn't have much fantasy value. He did surpass his point total from 2023-24 (six in 21 games) with Sunday's goal.