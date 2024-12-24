Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Vrana headshot

Jakub Vrana News: Stays warm Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Vrana scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Vrana scored for the third game in a row, and his last two tallies have come on the power play. While that was the Capitals' lone goal of Monday's contest, Vrana is doing his part to stay in the lineup after a long stretch of being scratched. The winger has seven goals, four assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 21 appearances, five points better than what he produced in the same number of games with the Blues in 2023-24.

