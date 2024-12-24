Jakub Vrana News: Stays warm Monday

Vrana scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Vrana scored for the third game in a row, and his last two tallies have come on the power play. While that was the Capitals' lone goal of Monday's contest, Vrana is doing his part to stay in the lineup after a long stretch of being scratched. The winger has seven goals, four assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 21 appearances, five points better than what he produced in the same number of games with the Blues in 2023-24.