Jakub Vrana News: Tallies on man advantage Friday

Vrana found the back of the net with a power-play marker in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Vrana tied the game at 1-1 in the opening frame after receiving a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois. Vrana added two shots and one hit in 11:49 of ice time. It was only the second occasion this season that the left-shot forward received more than 10:57 of ice time, so his role and opportunities are limited. Vrana has produced three goals, three assists and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances.