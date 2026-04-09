Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Not in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Chatfield (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield is less than 100 percent, so he'll be out of the lineup. The Hurricanes have Mike Reilly and Charles-Alexis Legault on hand to fill in, and both of them are likely to play as the team pivots to resting players ahead of the postseason.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
74 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
137 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
189 days ago
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
324 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
357 days ago