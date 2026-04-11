Jalen Chatfield Injury: Remains unavailable
Chatfield (lower body) won't play against Utah on Saturday.
Chatfield will miss his second straight game. He has chipped in two goals, 17 points, 99 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 36 hits in 71 outings this campaign.
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