Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Chatfield (lower body) won't play against Utah on Saturday.

Chatfield will miss his second straight game. He has chipped in two goals, 17 points, 99 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 36 hits in 71 outings this campaign.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
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