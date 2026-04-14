Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield Injury: Sitting out regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Chatfield (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Chatfield has been battling a lower-body injury recently, though this undisclosed label suggests he is simply resting. Expect the 29-year-old shutdown defenseman back in action for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
79 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
142 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
194 days ago
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
329 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
362 days ago