Jalen Chatfield News: Back on blue line
Chatfield (undisclosed) was back at practice Thursday after missing the final game of the regular season Tuesday against the Islanders, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Chatfield lined up alongside Jaccob Slavin on the first unit. The defenseman had two goals and 17 points in 72 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.
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