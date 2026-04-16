Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Back on blue line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Chatfield (undisclosed) was back at practice Thursday after missing the final game of the regular season Tuesday against the Islanders, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Chatfield lined up alongside Jaccob Slavin on the first unit. The defenseman had two goals and 17 points in 72 regular-season appearances in 2025-26.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
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