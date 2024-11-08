Fantasy Hockey
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Breaks out with three helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Chatfield notched three assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

He picked up a helper in each period, but Chatfield's big night has one blemish -- it was his hasty clearing attempt that set up Blake Lizotte for the third-period goal that spoiled Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout. Chatfield only had one point, an assist, through his first 11 games, so a repeat performance isn't likely any time soon.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
