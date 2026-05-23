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Jalen Chatfield News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Chatfield logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This was Chatfield's first multi-point effort of the postseason. The 30-year-old defenseman had a hand in both of Nikolaj Ehlers' tallies, including the game-winner 3:29 into overtime. Over 10 playoff contests, Chatfield has earned a goal, three assists, 19 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while filling a shutdown role in the Hurricanes' top four.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
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