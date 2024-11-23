Jalen Chatfield News: Finds twine Saturday

Chatfield scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Chatfield has three points and a plus-7 rating over his last four contests. The 28-year-old defenseman remains in a bottom-four role with next-to-nothing for power-play time, but he's finding ways to chip in some depth offense. For the season, he's at two goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 20 appearances. That scoring pace would be enough to surpass his career high of 22 points from 72 regular-season outings in 2023-24.