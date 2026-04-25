Jalen Chatfield News: Gathers helper Saturday
Chatfield logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 4.
Chatfield had one helper, seven shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and six PIM over four games as the Hurricanes swept the Senators out of the first round. The 29-year-old defenseman dealt with a lower-body injury late in the regular season but has been able to handle his usual top-four minutes in the playoffs. He posted 17 points, 100 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 72 regular-season outings.
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