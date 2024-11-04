Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Chatfield logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The helper was Chatfield's first point of the campaign. The 28-year-old has seen steady bottom-four minutes throughout the campaign, and he offers decent defense despite the lack of points. He's racked up 10 hits, eight blocked shots, 16 shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now