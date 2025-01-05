Jalen Chatfield News: Gets on scoresheet with goal

Chatfield scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Chatfield ended an 11-game point drought with the game-tying goal in the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes, but he rarely makes a big impact on offense. For the season, he's at four goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-13 rating over 40 appearances.