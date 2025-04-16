Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Gets Wednesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Chatfield will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Wednesday.

Chatfield joins a lengthy list of players -- seven in total -- who will be rested for the first game of the Hurricanes' back-to-back. Fantasy players probably shouldn't be surprised to see Chatfield and the others in the lineup versus the Senators on Thursday while another set of players takes the night off. As of now, the 28-year-old defenseman sits just two points shy of reaching the 20-point threshold, a mark he hit for the first time last year.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now