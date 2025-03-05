Jalen Chatfield News: Picks up helper in win

Chatfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Chatfield ended a five-game point drought when he set up a Jordan Martinook tally in the first period. With the Hurricanes, Chatfield has emerged as a reliable shutdown defender, though he doesn't tend to rack up a lot of non-scoring production. He's at 14 points, 90 shots on net, 55 hits, 50 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 62 appearances, well behind the pace that saw him put up 22 points across 72 regular-season outings in 2023-24.