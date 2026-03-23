Jalen Chatfield News: Puts away goal in win

Chatfield scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

This was just the second goal of the season for Chatfield. He snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 29-year-old defenseman fills a shutdown role in the Hurricanes' top four, which explains his limited offense. For the season, he's at 16 points, 87 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 34 hits and a plus-15 rating over 63 appearances, production roughly in line with what he's done over the last couple of years.