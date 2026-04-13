Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Chatfield (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Following a two-game absence, Chatfield will skate on the top pairing against the Flyers on Monday. Carolina is resting Jaccob Slavin (undisclosed) and Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed) in the contest. Chatfield has two goals, 17 points, 99 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 36 hits in 71 outings this campaign.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Chatfield See More
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
78 days ago
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
141 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Hurricanes Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
328 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
361 days ago