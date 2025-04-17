Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Chatfield headshot

Jalen Chatfield News: Slated to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Chatfield (rest) isn't expected to play in Thursday's regular-season finale against the Senators, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have a back-to-back set to close out the regular season, and Chatfield is one of numerous players who will rest in both of those matchups. Chatfield made 79 appearances for the Hurricanes during the regular season and logged seven goals, 11 assists, 64 hits, 64 blocked shots and 54 PIM while averaging 18:53 of ice time. He should return to action for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against New Jersey on Sunday.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now