Jalen Chatfield News: Slated to miss another game

Chatfield (rest) isn't expected to play in Thursday's regular-season finale against the Senators, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have a back-to-back set to close out the regular season, and Chatfield is one of numerous players who will rest in both of those matchups. Chatfield made 79 appearances for the Hurricanes during the regular season and logged seven goals, 11 assists, 64 hits, 64 blocked shots and 54 PIM while averaging 18:53 of ice time. He should return to action for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against New Jersey on Sunday.