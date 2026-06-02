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Jalen Chatfield News: Supplies two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Chatfield logged two assists, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Chatfield has racked up five helpers over his last five contests. The shutdown defenseman doesn't always get significantly involved on offense, but he's done his part as the Hurricanes have worked deeper into the postseason. Overall, he's racked up a goal, six helpers, 24 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 10 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 14 playoff outings in a top-four role.

Jalen Chatfield
Carolina Hurricanes
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