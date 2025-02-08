Jalen Chatfield News: Two-point effort Saturday

Chatfield produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

The 28-year-old blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period, converting a 2-on-1 break after a feed from Jordan Staal. Chatfield then helped set up Sebastian Aho for what proved to be the game-winner in the second frame. The performance snapped Chatfield out of a deep scoring slump -- his last goal came Jan. 5, and in 15 games since then he'd managed only one assist -- and he'll head into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off with five goals and 13 points through 56 contests on the season, along with 80 shots on net, 49 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating.