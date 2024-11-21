Fantasy Hockey
Jalen Chatfield News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Chatfield produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 28-year-old blueliner opened the scoring only 30 seconds into the game by snapping a wobbly shot through traffic that Ivan Fedotov never picked up. It was Chatfield's first tally of the season, and through 18 games he's contributed six points, 24 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-14 rating.

