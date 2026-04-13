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James Hagens News: Draws assist in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hagens logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hagens signed his entry-level deal Wednesday and had to wait a game for his debut. He helped out on Henri Jokiharju's go-ahead goal in the second period. Hagens will likely get one more chance to play in the regular season in Tuesday's game against the Devils, but it's unclear if he'll play a major role during the postseason.

James Hagens
Boston Bruins
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