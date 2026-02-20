James Hagens headshot

James Hagens News: Hat trick for BC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hagens scored three goals in Boston College's 5-2 win over UConn on Friday.

Hagens reached the 20-goal mark for the season with this effort. He's added 17 helpers and a plus-11 rating over 27 outings, tying his 37-point output from 37 games as a freshman in 2024-25. The Bruins prospect is rolling at the right time and will look to take his momentum into the Hockey East conference tournament soon.

James Hagens
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Hagens See More
