James Hagens News: Hat trick for BC
Hagens scored three goals in Boston College's 5-2 win over UConn on Friday.
Hagens reached the 20-goal mark for the season with this effort. He's added 17 helpers and a plus-11 rating over 27 outings, tying his 37-point output from 37 games as a freshman in 2024-25. The Bruins prospect is rolling at the right time and will look to take his momentum into the Hockey East conference tournament soon.
