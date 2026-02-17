James Hagens News: Honored by Hockey East
Hagens was named the Hockey East Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Hagens had two goals and three assists over three games. He was also named the Beanpot MVP after lifting Boston College to the title of that tournament in a win over Boston University. Hagens is up to 34 points in 26 appearances this season, three shy of matching his 37-game point output from 2024-25.
