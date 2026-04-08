James Hagens News: Inks entry-level deal

Hagens signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday.

Hagens is expected to report to Boston, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe, and 2025-26 will count as the start of the contract. The 19-year-old Hagens had 23 goals and 47 points in 34 outings with Boston College as a sophomore this campaign. He then joined AHL Providence on an amateur tryout contract, collecting a goal and four points in six appearances. Hagens was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.