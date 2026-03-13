James Hagens headshot

James Hagens News: Racks up three more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hagens scored twice and added an assist in Boston College's 5-0 win over the University of Maine on Friday.

Hagens is up to 23 goals and 45 points through 33 appearances this season. He leads the team by eight points over the the next closest player, fellow Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau, who had a goal and an assist. Hagens will look to keep BC rolling for the Hockey East semifinals next Friday.

James Hagens
Boston Bruins
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