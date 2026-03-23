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James Hagens News: Taking next step in hockey career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 8:50pm

Hagens signed an amateur tryout agreement with AHL Providence on Monday.

Hagens just finished his second season with Boston College -- he generated 23 goals, 47 points and a plus-10 rating over 34 appearances. The 19-year-old is a major part of the Bruins' future, and the organization seemingly doesn't want to waste any time getting Hagens acclimated to a higher level of hockey. Hagens, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, will join AHL Providence on Tuesday for practice. The New York native has yet to sign his entry-level contract, but that could change down the final stretch of 2025-26 if the Bruins want a spark while battling for a playoff spot.

James Hagens
Boston Bruins
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