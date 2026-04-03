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James Malatesta News: Pots pair in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Malatesta scored twice in AHL Cleveland's 6-3 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Malatesta has done little on offense this season, earning seven goals and 15 points over 52 outings. He also has 87 PIM, showcasing his skills as a tougher player. He had put up just one assist over his previous nine games, and his overall lack of offense has likely been a factor in why he hasn't been called up to Columbus this year.

James Malatesta
Columbus Blue Jackets
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