James Reeder News: Pots pair Friday
Reeder scored twice in the University of Denver's 5-2 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.
Reeder is up to eight goals and a career-best 23 points in 32 appearances for the Pioneers this season. He had 21 points in 44 outings as a freshman last year. The Kings prospect has slowed down in the second half of the campaign but continues to show growth in his sophomore season.
