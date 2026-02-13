James Reeder headshot

James Reeder News: Pots pair Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Reeder scored twice in the University of Denver's 5-2 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.

Reeder is up to eight goals and a career-best 23 points in 32 appearances for the Pioneers this season. He had 21 points in 44 outings as a freshman last year. The Kings prospect has slowed down in the second half of the campaign but continues to show growth in his sophomore season.

James Reeder
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reeder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reeder See More
2025-26 College Hockey Season Preview: Top NHL Prospects to Watch
NHL
2025-26 College Hockey Season Preview: Top NHL Prospects to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
134 days ago