James Reeder News: Three points in Denver win
Reeder scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Denver's 5-2 win over Arizona State University on Friday.
Reeder has nine goals and 18 assists over 34 outings this season. He's surpassed his total of 21 points over 44 contests from a year ago. Reeder, a seventh-round pick of the Kings in 2024, likely projects as no more than a middle-six option, given his limited offense in the NCAA.
