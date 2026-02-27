James Reeder headshot

James Reeder News: Three points in Denver win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Reeder scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Denver's 5-2 win over Arizona State University on Friday.

Reeder has nine goals and 18 assists over 34 outings this season. He's surpassed his total of 21 points over 44 contests from a year ago. Reeder, a seventh-round pick of the Kings in 2024, likely projects as no more than a middle-six option, given his limited offense in the NCAA.

James Reeder
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reeder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reeder See More
2025-26 College Hockey Season Preview: Top NHL Prospects to Watch
NHL
2025-26 College Hockey Season Preview: Top NHL Prospects to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
148 days ago