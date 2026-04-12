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James Reimer News: Between pipes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Reimer will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Sunday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Reimer will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 38-year-old Reimer has a 6-4-1 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 12 NHL outings this campaign. Since March 1, New Jersey ranks third in the league with 3.70 goals per game.

James Reimer
Ottawa Senators
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