James Reimer News: Between pipes Sunday
Reimer will guard the road goal against New Jersey on Sunday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.
Reimer will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. The 38-year-old Reimer has a 6-4-1 record with one shutout, a 2.42 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 12 NHL outings this campaign. Since March 1, New Jersey ranks third in the league with 3.70 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reimer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Reimer See More