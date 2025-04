Reimer stopped all 33 shots in he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Carolina.

The Sabres got out-shot 33-18 on the night, but Reimer stood tall as he recorded his first clean sheet of the season. The 37-year-old netminder has won seven straight starts since taking over the No. 1 job for Buffalo, posting a 2.40 GAA and .921 save percentage over that stretch.