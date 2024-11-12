Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Designated for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 11:23am

Reimer was waived by the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reimer was always going to be the odd man out in Anaheim once John Gibson returned from his appendectomy. With the Avs losing Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers to Winnipeg on Tuesday, Colorado may be in the market for a veteran like Reimer or the Sabres might try to bring Reimer back after losing him on waivers to Anaheim before the season. If he does clear waivers, Reimer figures to join up with AHL San Diego, potentially playing in the minors for the first time since 2010-11 when he was with the Toronto Marlies.

James Reimer
Anaheim Ducks
