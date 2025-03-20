James Reimer News: Does fine in loss

Reimer stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Utah. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Reimer hadn't played since March 3 versus the Canadiens, so this game was as much about shaking off the rust for him ahead of this weekend's back-to-back as it was about resting Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Reimer put in a fine effort but still took his third straight loss (0-2-1) in the outing. He's now at 2-8-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 14 appearances between the Sabres and the Ducks in 2024-25. Look for Luukkonen and Reimer to split the back-to-back as the Sabres face the Wild on Saturday and the Jets on Sunday.