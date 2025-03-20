Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Drawing start in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Reimer will start Thursday's road game at Utah, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Reimer will play for the first time since March 3 versus the Canadiens, when he stopped 16 of 20 shots in an overtime loss. The 37-year-old could get two starts in the next three games, as the Sabres' road trip ends with a back-to-back in Minnesota on Saturday and in Winnipeg on Sunday. Reimer has gone 2-7-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 13 outings this season, so he's not a very strong fantasy option.

