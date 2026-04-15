James Reimer News: Drawing start Wednesday

Reimer will start Wednesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Reimer made his first start of the month Sunday on the road against New Jersey, but he'll draw a second consecutive start to close out the regular season. Across 13 appearances for Ottawa this year, the 38-year-old has gone 6-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and .881 save percentage. Despite his back-to-back starts to end the regular season, Linus Ullmark should serve as the primary netminder during the playoffs.