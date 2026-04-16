James Reimer News: Earns win in regular-season finale
Reimer stopped 19 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Reimer played the last two games of the regular season to give Linus Ullmark some rest before the postseason. On the year, Reimer has a 7-4-2 record with a 2.42 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 14 contests. It'll likely be Ullmark in net for the vast majority of the Senators' playoff games, so don't expect to see Reimer very much moving forward.
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