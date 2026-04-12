James Reimer News: Falls in overtime

Reimer stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The Senators opted to rest some players for this contest, and they still managed to put up a good fight. Reimer was just okay in his first appearance since March 31 versus the Panthers. He's now 6-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. It's unclear if the Senators will give Linus Ullmark a full week off between games or if they'll have him get into a playoff tuneup in the regular-season finale at home Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs. In any case, once the postseason gets going, Reimer figures to be firmly on the bench.