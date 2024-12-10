James Reimer News: Falls to Wings in shootout

Reimer made 26 saves in regulation and OT and stopped one of three shootout attempts in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Wings.

Buffalo took a 5-3 lead into the third period, but Reimer couldn't make it stick, giving up two goals on 12 shots as Detroit turned up the pressure, and he then got fooled by dekes to his blocker side in the shootout by both Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin. Reimer is 1-1-1 in three appearances since joining the Sabres with an .892 save percentage, and he's little threat to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at the top of the depth chart.