James Reimer News: First loss in last five starts
Reimer made 23 saves in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.
Reimer's team staked him to a 2-0 lead by the 4:25 mark of the first period, and the game was tied 2-2 until the 8:51 mark of the third. Optimus Reims has been steady for the Sens since he signed earlier in 2026, and he gave them a chance at a win against the Bolts. He had won four straight games before Saturday; the four goals against Tampa Bay equaled the number he had allowed in the four previous, which included one shutout.
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