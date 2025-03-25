James Reimer News: Getting another start

Reimer will be between the pipes at home versus the Senators, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Reimer will make his third start in four games. It's an opportunity he's earned after defeating the Jets on Sunday with a 33-save effort in a 5-3 victory. The 37-year-old is 2-4-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage since the start of January, and the Senators will be hungry to keep pace in the playoff race.