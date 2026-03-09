James Reimer News: Guarding cage Monday
Reimer will defend the crease on the road against the Canucks on Monday, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.
Reimer last played for the Senators on Feb. 5 versus the Flyers, stopping 15 of 16 shots in a winning effort. In total, Reimer has logged seven games for Ottawa this year, going 3-3-1 with an .870 save percentage. While Reimer plays Monday, Linus Ullmark should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.
