James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Reimer will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Reimer will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Florida. The 37-year-old Reimer has a 7-1-0 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his last eight outings. Tampa Bay is tied for first in the league with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25.

