James Reimer News: In goal Sunday

Reimer will defend the road net against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Reimer will get the second half of Buffalo's back-to-back after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Florida. The 37-year-old Reimer has a 7-1-0 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his last eight outings. Tampa Bay is tied for first in the league with 3.54 goals per game in 2024-25.