James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Reimer will start in goal on the road versus the Senators on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Reimer has taken over the Sabres' No. 1 job in goal late in the season. He's started five of the last seven games, going 4-1-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage in that span. The Senators are 3-2-1 with 13 goals scored over their last six games and will be without captain Brady Tkachuk (upper body), so Reimer may be a decent streaming option for fantasy managers.

