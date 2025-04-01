James Reimer News: In goal Tuesday

Reimer will start in goal on the road versus the Senators on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Reimer has taken over the Sabres' No. 1 job in goal late in the season. He's started five of the last seven games, going 4-1-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage in that span. The Senators are 3-2-1 with 13 goals scored over their last six games and will be without captain Brady Tkachuk (upper body), so Reimer may be a decent streaming option for fantasy managers.