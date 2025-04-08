James Reimer News: In goal Tuesday

Reimer will start against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Reimer has turned aside 164 of 181 shots on goal during his six-game winning streak. The 37-year-old has an 8-8-2 record, .899 save percentage and 2.93 GAA over 20 appearances between Anaheim and Buffalo this season. The Hurricanes have followed up a three-game winning streak with back-to-back losses against Detroit and Boston. Reimer is 6-10-4 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA across 22 career appearances against the Canes.