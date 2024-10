Reimer will be between the pipes for Sunday's road game versus New Jersey, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Reimer will make his second appearance of the season as Anaheim is on the second half of a back-to-back. The 36-year-old made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 13. Reimer's opponent, the Devils, are averaging 3.45 goals.