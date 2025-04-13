James Reimer News: Lit up for seven goals

Reimer stopped 24 of 31 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

This was the second half of a back-to-back set for the Sabres, and Reimer didn't play well behind a likely tired team. This is just his second bad performance since taking over as the primary goalie March 20. He's 7-3-0 in that span, putting him at 9-10-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 23 appearances between the Sabres and the Ducks. Reimer will likely get at least one more start in 2024-25.