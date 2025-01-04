Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Loses again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Reimer gave up three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Reimer got his first action since Dec. 21, but he wasn't able to snap his skid. He's gone 0-3-1 over his last six outings. The 36-year-old netminder is down to 1-5-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .891 save percentage through nine appearances between the Sabres and the Ducks this year. Reimer will cede the crease back to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for Monday's game against the Capitals.

James Reimer
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now