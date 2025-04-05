James Reimer News: Manning crease Saturday

Reimer will guard the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Lightning.

Reimer's on a five-game winning streak, posting a 3.00 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span. Those ratios suggests he's had a bit of luck on his side. He's defeated four playoff-caliber teams in that span, including both conference leaders, but the Lightning should still be capable of putting up a battle even after officially clinching their playoff spot earlier in the day Saturday.