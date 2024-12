Reimer stopped all six shots faced in the third period of Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal got to starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for six goals over 26 shots through two periods and ended his night. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff sent Reimer out for the third period. It was the netminder's fourth appearance since the Sabres claimed him off waivers Nov. 13.